January 7, 1969 ~ January 17, 2018

Abbeville – A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home-Abbeville honoring the life of Donald Christopher Duhon 49, who died Wednesday January 17, 2018. Donald Christopher Duhon born January 7, 1969 to Mrs Eva Lee(Ms. Topy) and the late Kenneth Pilette. He departed this life on January 17, 2018. Donald “Cameo” was a loving individual that enjoyed singing, being with his family and friends. A Loving Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Funloving Friend. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his mother, Eva Lee (Charlie) of Abbeville; son Deion Bessard of Kaplan; two Daughters, Laketha O’brien of Abbeville, and Na’tashia Coleman of Duson; three sisters, Denease Curry (George) of Broussard, Tammy Mire (Herbert) of Houston, and Roxanne Davis of Crewe, Va; five brothers, Ronald C. Duhon of Abbeville, Sedwin A. Antoine (Rolanda) of Lafayette, Sedwick A. Antoine (Kamilah) of San Antonio, Brandon Lee (Scarlett) of Abbeville, and Peter Reaux. His grandchildren, Ja Trevion O’brien, Marcus O’brien, Khyri Kelly, Jawane Kelly, Alaya Bessard, Hayden Bessard and Dhani Bessard. His nieces; Ava Julian, Alicia S. Sanchez, Shanice Duhon, Kynia Duhon, Alea Mire, Kaleigh Williams, Jordan Lee And Sori Antoine. Nephews; Devonta Jason, Alex Mire, Sir Qualon Solomon, Kaden Williams and Brandon P. Lee Jr., and a host of relatives and Friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth M. Pillette; paternal grandparents, Walter and Rosabell Pilette; maternal grandparents, Davis and Olivia Duhon; three aunts, Shirley Smith, Susie D. Mayfield, and Veronica Jacquet, and one uncle, Lloyd Duhon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home, Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles Street, on Saturday 27, 2018 from 11:00 until time of service. Elder Calvin Broussard will conduct the funeral services.

