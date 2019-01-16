Donald James Hebert “Donnie”

August 8, 1944 ~ January 15, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Donald James Hebert, 74, who died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

He is survived by his two sisters, Ouida H. Porter of Abbeville and Helen H. LeMaire of Forked Island; one brother, Eraste Hebert, Jr. of Abbeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eraste Hebert, Sr. and the former Josephine Campbell; and one brother, Issac Hebert.