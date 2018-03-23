A memorial service celebrating the life of Donald P. “Mutt” Harrington will take place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 17315 Lionel Road, Abbeville, LA.(Cow Island), from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, with mass starting at 11:00 AM and burial immediately following. After services, a gathering of friends and family will be held at Sis and Ray’s camp, on Highway 35, near Suire’s grocery at four corners, (near 13923 Hwy 35, Kaplan LA.) Watch for their sign.

Donald Paul “Mutt” Harrington, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at his home in Breaux Bridge, with family by his side.

Don was born January 11, 1939 in Vermilion Parish. He graduated from Kaplan High School in 1957 then went through basic training for Army Reserve. He was trained and worked as a barber for several years before becoming employed by Trunkline Gas Company in Houma, where he retired after 26 years of service.

Don was a devoted and loving husband and father and the “greatest Pop ever”, according to his grandchildren. He was loved by many because love came so easily to him. He was an easy going and laid back individual and those who knew him well knew he was never in a hurry, except maybe if he was going to watch an LSU game. He loved life, loved dancing, loved LSU, loved sharing stories over a cup of coffee, loved hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved his family. Donald “Mutt” Harrington lived a full life, but left us way too soon. We find comfort in knowing that he is now dancing with the angels.

Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ella Jane Harrington; children Rodney and Melanie Harrington and husband Chad Huval; grandchildren April Harrington and Armand and Oceana Rabalais; brothers Kenneth Harrington and Larry Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ines Hebert and Carlton “Collie” Harrington; stepparents Aldes Hebert and Ada Percher; brothers Curtis and Wayne Harrington; step sister Elrita “Kickin” Hebert Meaux, and daughter in law Jennifer Fonseca Harrington.

Special thanks to the Cancer Center of Acadiana staff and to his hospice nurse, Michael Lejeune, for the kind and compassionate care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Acadiana or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

