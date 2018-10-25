August 16, 1949 ~ October 23, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Donald Ray Frederick, 69, who passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 9:50 AM in the comfort of his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Robert Wells Sr. officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Justin Frederick, Blyde Frederick, Eric “T.J.” Henderson Jr., Ory Frederick, Eric Henderson Sr., and Lance Castro. Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers and grandsons.

Donald was employed as a truck driver for 45 years, he enjoyed sports and classic cars. He especially loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He had a kind heart and a gentle soul, who will be greatly missed by all.

Donald was born on August 16, 1949 to Harris Joseph Frederick and Doris Ann Becker Frederick. He was a veteran of the United States Army who served our country during the Vietnam Era.

Donald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra Meaux Frederick; three children, Tammi (Eric) Henderson, Chad Frederick, and Pam (Lance) Castro; ten grandchildren, Justin Frederick, Blyde Frederick, Eric “T.J.” Henderson Jr., Ory Frederick, Lee Frederick, Desiree’ Henderson, Madeline Castro, Ethan Castro, DeCota Frederick-Thornton, and Bennett Castro; two sisters, Virgie (Russell) Peltier and Ruth Conner; five brothers, Harris Frederick, Raymond Frederick, Ronnie (Melinda) Frederick, Collin “Pee Wee” (Dean) Frederick and Earl (Margery) Frederick; and many nephews, nieces, family and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harris Joseph Frederick and Doris Ann Becker Frederick; sister, Dorietha F. Hebert; and brother, Michael J. Frederick.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM; Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.