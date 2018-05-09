NEW IBERIA – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Donald Ray Gaspard at 10:00 am Thursday, May 10, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Thursday from 8:00 am until time of services.

Donald was born June 20, 1940 in Erath to the late Enuis Gaspard and the late Ouida Stoute Gaspard and was one of ten children. He passed away peacefully on Friday, May 4, 2018 at his residence, with his family at his side. He was 77.

Donald was retired from Morton Salt and Morton-Thiokol with over 40 years of service, and worked as the manager of the Lydia Water Plant. He also did shrimping when time allowed and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, The American Legion Post #0365, and Veterans Administration. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing cards with his fellow American Legion brothers, caring for his dogs, gardening, and making his own wine and moonshine. Spending time with family brought the most joy to him and many memorable times where shared. Donald will be missed dearly.

Survivors include his five daughters, Priscilla Gaspard, Fedora Boudreaux and husband Brennan, Mona Mendoza and husband Lawrence, Joan Gaspard and Dale Newman and husband Kevin; One step-daughter, Tammy Darby; Eleven grandchildren, Richard Darby, Madeline Darby, Brennan Michael Boudreaux, Hannah Boudreaux, Aaron Johnson, Darryan Johnson, Alex Mendoza, Christopher Newman, Abigail Newman, John Allen Darby and Ashley Hammons; and his brothers and sisters, Nellin, Warren and Nolan Gaspard, Dale Maturin, Shirlene Duhon and Theresa Broussard.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Mae Perez Gaspard; and siblings, Robert Gaspard, Carroll Gaspard and Elaine Champagne.

Pallbearers will be his six grandsons, Richard Darby, Jr., Brennan Michael Boudreaux, Aaron Johnson, Alex Mendoza, Christopher Newman and John Allen Darby.

