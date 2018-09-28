DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Donna Broussard Saunier at 10:00 am Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant. Mrs. Saunier will be laid to rest alongside her son Casey at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8:00 am until 9:30 am.

Donna was born May 17, 1958 in Abbeville to Donald Broussard and the late Lois Broussard, and passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans with her family at her side. She was 60.

Donna was retired from Pelstar, and worked for Exterran, Universal Compression, IEW and Brady Engine Company, with 40 years of faithful service as the service coordinator. She and the love of her life, Duane, retired and never looked back. Their favorite vacation destination was Perdido Key, Florida and they traveled there often. Many wonderful memories were made with the whole family, and times of relaxation were had as well. Anyone who knew Donna and had the pleasure to visit her home knew of her love for flowers. Her home, patio, and yard were adorned with the most beautiful arrangements, plants and decorations and she tended to them all. Donna also took advantage of those beautiful surroundings and spent a lot of her time on her patio, having a glass of sweet tea, loving on her Maltese Alex, and enjoying her family. Above all else her family was her greatest joy and her life was lived for them. Rest well and give our love to Casey. Until we meet again.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 41 years, Duane L. Saunier; her two children, Kimberly Saunier Boudreaux and husband Darby, and Kyle L. Saunier and wife Bridget; her grandchildren and loves of her life, Brea Saunier, Briggs Saunier and Catherine Grace Saunier; her step-grandson, Tyler Boudreaux; her father, Donald Broussard and wife Faye; her mother and father-in-law, Dora and Dave Saunier; her sisters, Marcelle Picard and Tanya Trahan and husband Norman; her half-sisters, Haley Leatherwood and Leslie and Lane Broussard; and her beloved Maltese, Alex.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lois Broussard; and her son, Casey Lewis Saunier.

Serving as pallbearers are Kyle Saunier, Darby Boudreaux, Tren Delcambre, Chris Broussard, Francis Nunez and Phillip Andrus. Honorary pallbearers are Briggs Saunier, Parker Nunez, Oliver Nunez, Mike Barnes and Tyler Boudreaux.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, especially Dr. Bzowej, Dr. Bohoquez, and Dr. Seal and all the nurses and staff from the Liver Transplant Step-down Unit and the Surgical ICU for the care during her stays.

To view the online obituary, video tribute and to share memories please visit her memorial page at www.evangelinedelcambre.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.