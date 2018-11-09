February 8, 1922 ~ November 8, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 12, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Doris Alleman, 96, who died Thursday, November 8, 2018.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always provided a soft place to land for all those she knew and loved. She was a member of the St. Theresa alter society for most of her adult life. She loved to travel and spend time with her loved ones. She walked through life with a strong faith in God’s will and resolve to continue onward with a smile and caring heart.

Doris is survived by her son, Clifton Alleman, Jr. and his wife Judy; daughter, Sandra Mouton and her husband Keith; grandchildren, Dana Gomez and her husband Ricky, Aliecia Alleman Elias, Nicole Renee Alleman and Juilete Barbin, Jenee Goodman and her husband Alan, Jarod Mouton and his wife Amy and Brett Mouton and his wife Saundra; great grandchildren, Benjamin Gomez, John Michael Elias, Ethan Barbin, Hudson Mouton, Adelei Mouton, Brooks Mouton and Mia Mouton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Alleman, Sr.; parents, Elus Duhon and the former Louiseabelle Hernandez; daughter, Peggy Alleman; brothers, Emery Duhon, Mabry Duhon, Harry Duhon and Nolan Duhon; and sisters, Nervy Abshire, Gertie Duhon, Bertie McDonald, Annabell Gonzales and Nola Ransonet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, November 12, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 PM.

The family would like to thank Lamm Family Care Hospice and the wonderful caregivers who were her loving constant companions during her final days.

