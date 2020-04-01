DELCAMBRE – Private services were held for Doris Arcement Campbell, age 84, at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.Fr. Buddy Breaux officiated.

A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Campbell passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Consolatta Nursing Home in New Iberia.

Born on March 25, 1936 to the late Joseph and Camilla Thibodeaux Arcement, Doris was one of eight children. She was a kind and caring woman who always put her family first. Doris was a dedicated wife, a loving mother, and a good friend who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was a devout and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. She loved life, loved her family, and after she retired from working at the Delcambre Shrimp processing plant, she loved sitting on her porch watching the humming birds and visiting with family and friends. Doris will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her four sons, Manuel Campbell and wife Sandra of Youngsville, Andy Campbell and wife Jill of Delcambre, Toby Campbell and wife Shantelle of Erath, and Jason Campbell and wife Tiffany of Bob Acres; seven grandchildren, Drew Campbell, Lane Campbell, Alli Campbell, Dustin Campbell and wife Mikella and Matthew Campbell; two step grandchildren Brittany Laborie Trahan and husband Josh and Daniel Laborie; three step great grandchildren, Elise Trahan, Jasper Trahan, and Preston Laborie; and brothers, Robert “Bobby” Arcement and wife Betsy and Harry Arcement and wife Betty.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Manson Campbell; parents, Joseph and Camilla Thibodeaux Arcement; brothers, Edward Arcement and Minus Arcement; and sisters, Gloria Vincent, JoAnn Rivette, and Hazel LeBlanc.

Pallbearers were be members of the family.

Honorary pallbearers were Charles Campbell and Del Campbell.

