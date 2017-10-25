July 24, 1933 ~ October 24, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Doris Jane Frederick Hebert, 84, who died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. Her son, Rev. David Hebert will officiate the service.

Jane is survived by her four sons, Michael Hebert of Baton Rouge, Rev. David Hebert of Lafayette, Daniel Hebert and his wife Katryna of McKinney, TX, and Gregory Hebert of Baton Rouge; daughter, Marie Hebert of Arnaudville; four grandchildren, Jacob Hebert and his wife Melanie, Danielle Ice and her husband Talon, Merideth Hebert and Bradley Hebert; great grandchildren, Arabella Hebert, Amelia Hebert, and Nathan Hebert; brothers, Presley Frederick and Brady Frederick; and sisters, Ella Dean Hebert and Joann Noel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aristide Lee Hebert; parents, Theodore Frederick and the former Edmonia Bernard; brothers, Nolan Frederick, Ronnie Frederick and Roland Frederick; and sister, Peggy Frederick.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.