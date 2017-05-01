A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 3:00pm in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Dorothy Bertrand Vincent, 86, who passed away on April 30, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Reverend Gil Dutel will be Celebrant of the Mass with Reverend Joel Faulk to Con-Celebrate with musical accompaniment by Jodi Bollich. Reading from scripture will be Lynn Hebert Williams and Holly Harris. Giftbearers will be Flo Hebert and Carolyn Bertrand.

Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Mrs. Dorothy, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Andrew and Viola Bertrand. Mrs. Dorothy was a devout Catholic and a member of the Ladies Alter Society at St. Edmund's Catholic Church. She enjoyed the art of quilting, creating batik art, playing cards and going to lunch with her friends. Her family was the most important aspect of her life. Whether cooking for her family or playing with her grandchildren, she loved the time spent with her family. Mrs. Dorothy found great pride in handing down lessons and family treasures of the past.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Campisi, Dominic Campisi, Brandon Vincent, and Brittany Vincent; five great grandchildren, Lane Kasperski, Alexander LeBlanc, Hunter Pool-Campisi, Hayes Patrick Campisi, Jacob Vincent and Lauren Vincent; and one sister, Janet Bertrand Broussard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duffy John Vincent; children, Sharon Vincent Campisi and Keith Wayne Vincent; and one brother, Melvin Bertrand.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home-Bertrand on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 9:00am until time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 2:00pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Manuel Broussard, Lane Kasperski, Alexander LeBlanc, Blake Hebert, Wes Bertrand and Glynn Broussard.

The family would like to thank LGMC 6th and 8th floor medical staff, the caregivers and staff of Senior Helpers of Lafayette and Hospice of Acadiana for all of their care and compassion.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Vincent family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.