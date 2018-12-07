Dorothy Dupuis

March 10, 1932 ~ December 6, 2018

KAPLAN — Dorothy H. Dupuis lived a wonderful and blessed 86 years on God’s great Earth. Born in Kaplan, LA in 1932 to Dora and Pierre Gaspard during the Depression, she was raised by a childless couple who eventually adopted her as their own, Arthur and Annoncia Hebert. She always loved and maintained a special relationship with her birth parents and was blessed to have two sets of parents who loved her.

She graduated in 1950 from Kaplan High School and started working at Whitney Motors. In 1952, while hanging out with a friend, she set eyes upon a man whom she eventually married in 1954, Percy John Dupuis. Their marriage was blessed with daughters Patsy Dupuis, Lanice Dupuis (Greg) Border, Lorrie Dupuis, Priscilla Dupuis (Robert) Broussard, and Margaret Dupuis (Donald) Landry.

She was a loving and caring mother who covered for her strong-willed and mischievous daughters on many occasions. She always said she didn’t need sons because her youngest daughters were her tomboys. She was very proud of the fact that all her daughters received degrees from The University of Southwestern Louisiana, a fact she loved tell to anyone whom she met because she always wished she could have gone to college. She was very proud of her grandchildren Andrew Landry (Amy), Katie Border, Madison Border, MacKenzie Luker, and Sophie Landry and her great-grand children Adam and Emily Landry, and her dog Max, who she called her fierce and fearless “protector.” She was preceded in death by Patsy in 1974 and Percy in 1995.

She lived the first 78 years of her life in Kaplan, and then courageously moved in 2010 after purchasing a home in Lafayette to be closer to her daughters. She was an avid Louisiana IceGators fan, and loved watching NHL hockey during the Stanley Cup playoffs. She loved her soap operas and Dancing with the Stars, drinking coffee with the kids, Sunday dinners, watching Saints games, and feeding the birds and squirrels in her backyard. She stayed active and sharp until she went to meet her Maker on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Her infamous stories of her days growing up in Kaplan will live on after her, in our hearts and memories. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by us all.