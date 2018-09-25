Dorothy Heath

KAPLAN—Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Dorothy Demette Heath, 80, who died on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Marvin Heath of Kaplan; three sons, Ellis Hargrave, Jr. and his wife, Claudine of Kaplan, Marvin Heath, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Gueydan, and Henry Heath and his wife, Sherry of Kaplan; two daughters, Wanda and her husband, Patrick Duhon of Abbeville and Pamela and her husband, Wesley “Bozo” Bourque of Kaplan; one sister, Deanna D. and her husband, Edmar Broussard of Kaplan; one brother, John Willie Demette and his wife, Gayle of Kaplan; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Demette and the former Mercedes S. Primeaux; two sisters, Betty D. Duhon and Jeanne D. Breaux; and one great grandchild, Mark Gaspard, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, September 24, 2018 from 1:00 PM until services on Tuesday with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM on Monday evening.