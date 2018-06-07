September 27, 1926 ~ June 5, 2018

MILTON — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 8, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church honoring the life of Dorothy Louise Landry Collins, 91, who died Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery with Rev. William Schambough officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Kyle Collins, Brandon Bodin, Michael Cason, Daniel Cason, Jonathon Bodin and Andre Landry. Honorary pallbearers include Todd Collins, Taylor Collins and Hunter Collins.

Dot was a resident of the Woodlawn community her entire life. A devout Catholic, she always had a rosary within arm’s reach and held her family and friends closest to her heart.

She was a hairdresser for years and helped her husband Tommy with their dairy farm. Active in the community, she was a member of the St. Joseph Altar Society and LeBlanc Rosary Group, and she and Tommy were members of the Vermillion Boat Club, the Vermilion Parish Cattleman and Cattlewomen Association.

Frequent visitors who stopped in for a cup of coffee or a visit were the highlight of her day and she always looked forward to coffee and breakfast with her sisters on Fridays. She held the job of grandmother as one of her most important in life, never missing a Grandparent’s Day, First Communion, Confirmation, graduation or milestone event in their lives. Sunday lunches at her house were a time to laugh, enjoy each other’s company and make memories.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Todd Collins and his wife, Beth; three daughters, Claudette Cason and her husband Tommy, Donna Bodin and her husband Paul, and Myra Hebert and her husband Richard; daughter-in-law, Nina Landry; fourteen grandchildren, Kyle Collins and his wife Skye, Holly Comeaux, Blair Broussard and her husband Kyle, Brandon Bodin and his wife Kindra, Alison Freeman, Jonathon Bodin, Lauren Cason, Michael Cason, Daniel Cason and his wife Stephanie, Andre Landry and his wife Nicky, Megan Lalande and her husband Lucien, Macie Landry, Taylor Collins and Hunter Collins; fourteen great grandchildren; brother, Larry Landy; two sisters, Andrey Carroll and her husband Johnny, and Frances Landry; and sisters-in-law, Luby Landry and Wilma Landry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Collins; son, Keith Collins; parents, J.V. “Lulu” Landry, Sr. and the former Edia Prejean; sisters, Lula Guilbeau and Mary Lou Carver and her husband F.M. “Buttercup” Carver; brothers, J.V. “Umbe” Landry, Jr., Aston “Naunchie” Ray Landry and his wife Myrtis Landry, and Robert “Tully” H. Landry; and parents-in-law, Minos and Neola Collins.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, June 8, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

On behalf of the Collins family, they would like to express their gratitude to their mother’s caregivers, Louise Stelly, Brenda Broussard and Renee Pillette for their kindness, care and compassion given to their mother.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations can be made in Dorothy L. Collins’ memory to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Post Office Box 299, Milton, Louisiana 70558.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.