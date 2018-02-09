September 20, 1943 ~ February 7, 2018

A memorial gathering will be held at on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Douglas Joseph Campbell, 74, who died Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

Doug is survived by his son, Walter Campbell and his wife Candy; two daughters, Leslie Trahan and her husband Dennis, and Jill Campbell and her husband Andy; nine grandchildren, Joshua Campbell, Drew Campbell, Nicholas Trahan, Lane Campbell, Phillip Trahan, Zachery Campbell, Allie Campbell and Ashley Campbell; brother, Wesley Campbell; and sister, Mary Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Campbell and the former Eulalie Ryder; and brother, Lovelace Campbell.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

