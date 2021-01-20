A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice for Douglas Trahan, 83, who passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville, LA.

Interment will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Mr. Trahan, the son of the late Elias Trahan and the former Levia Hebert, was a resident of Maurice. Before his retirement, Mr. Trahan worked as an electrician and plumber, many years for Fred’s Plumbing in Maurice. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking and was always eager and generous in sharing his knowledge and the fruits of his labor.

He is survived by one brother, J. Dudley Trahan and wife Dolores; a sister, Sable LaSalle and husband Clifton; brother-in-law, Paul Hardy; sister-in-law Gussie Trahan; and several nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ella Theriot Trahan, his parents, Elias Trahan and Levia Hebert Trahan; brothers Dallas Trahan, Andrew Trahan, and Isaac Doucet; sisters Yula Harrington and Adele Hardy; nephew, Shane Jude Trahan; and niece, Lila Rae Weaver.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Maurice on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 8:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM on Saturday in the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Jean Trahan, Chris Trahan, Louis Trahan, Devin Trahan, Robert Mire, and Craig Mire.

The family of Douglas Trahan would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to his caregivers at Maison du Monde Living Center; to Hospice of Acadiana for tending to his end-of-life needs; and to Craig Mire and the entire Mire family for everything they have done in caring for Douglas in his times of need over all these years.

Personal condolences can be sent to the Trahan Family at www.delhommefuneral home.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Avenue, Maurice is in charge of all funeral arrangements.