Dr. James “Jim” Ruiz

ABBEVILLE — Private Memorial Services for Dr. James “Jim” Melvin Ruiz, 75, will be held at a later date.

A native of New Orleans and a resident of Abbeville, Dr. Ruiz died at 11:42AM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at The Heart Hospital of Lafayette. He served his country proudly in the US Coast Guard then worked for the New Orleans Police Dept. where retired with the rank of Sergeant. After retired Dr. Jim began furthering his education and eventually received his Doctorate of Philosophy. He taught at several university including USL and retired from Penn State University in 2016. After his second retirement he moved to Abbeville and has worked for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff Dept. He was also a member of the Kaplan American Legion.

He is survived his wife of 26 years, Roberta Lynn Foster Ruiz of Abbeville; four sons, Steven Ruiz, Marc Ruiz, Scott Ruiz, and Kenneth Ruiz; three brothers, Glenn Ruiz, Johnny Ruiz, and Steven Ruiz; thirteen Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois Airhart Ruiz.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.