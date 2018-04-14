May 11, 1993 ~ April 8, 2018

A private memorial service will be held at a later date to honor the life of Draik Allan Cormier, 24, who died Sunday, April 8, 2018 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice.

Draik is survived by his mother, Roxanne Chauvin Harrington and her husband James “Jimi” A. Harrington of Maurice; father, Lennis Cormier, Jr. of Lafayette; maternal grandmother, Betty Chauvin of Kaplan; paternal grandparents, Lennis Cormier, Sr. and his wife Mary of Abbeville; one sister, Kaytlin Cormier of Kaplan; one brother, Kamryn Harrington of Maurice; and two step-brothers, Blaze Harrington and Kain Harrington both of Erath.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Norman J. Chauvin, Sr.

