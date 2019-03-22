Earl J. Perrault, Sr.

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Earl Joseph Perrault, Sr. at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Saint Theresa Catholic Church. Deacon Cody Miller will be the Celebrant.

He will await the resurrection in Carter -Rudd-Lewis cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 11:00 AM until the time of the service.

A resident of Abbeville, LA he passed at 8:05 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville, LA.

Earl was a member of Saint Theresa Catholic Church and the Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 77.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory, his wife, Betty Perrault of Abbeville, LA; four daughters, Ramona Perrault, Melody Boudreaux (Felix), Roxsanna Grogan (Frank) all of Abbeville, LA and Debra Jackson (Rev. Leo Paul) of Crowley, LA; one son, Earl Joseph Perrault, Jr.(Angel) several step-children; his caretakers, Carlton Moore, Kevin Moore, Bessie Harris, Takeisha Harris, Floyd Harris III and Kendrick Harris; sister-in-law, Helen Perrault of Beaumont, TX; god-children, Flo Mitchell and Kevin Forest, 40 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Maizie Broussard Perrault; two sisters, Ramonia Stagg and Mary Faye Brooks and one brother Elton Perrault.

Active Pallbearers are Donald Stagg, Savon Lopez, Keimian Harris, Roxsanna Grogan, Earl Joseph Perrault, Jr. and Carlton Moore.

The family expresses their gratitude to Maison du Monde, Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice, Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Myriam Hutchinson and Dr. Harrington.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) 1116 Green St., Abbeville, LA 70510.