September 17, 1946 ~ June 16, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Earl James Touchet, 72, of Abbeville, LA, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Hospital. He was born September 17, 1946, in Abbeville, LA to Gladys Marie DeMarcay Touchet and Curley Joseph Touchet.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., in Abbeville, LA. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Visitation will begin at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 9:00 am, followed by Mass at 10:00 am and will be officiated by Father Michael Richard. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

Earl was a playful, fun and loving person; he was a naturally comical person who made everyone laugh. He was a hard worker all his life and was a good provider for his wife and children. He loved his children, grandkids, dancing and LOVED listening to Elvis’ music. He was very close to his twin sister, Earline but even more so to his brother, Tommy as they were inseparable growing up and nearly talked every single day. He was proud of his kids and had a great fondness and closeness with each of their spouses. He was the kind of person that everyone loved, and he loved people; from family, friends, neighbors, and those throughout the Abbeville community. Everyone had a good laugh when he was around. He loved and was devoted to his wife, Patsy for more than 50 years and was not the same after she passed in January of this year! The stories and memoires will be forever cherished. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. Period! As he would say!

He is survived by his six children, Twyla Seaux and husband Nick, of Abbeville, Cherylle R. Reed and husband, Ken, of Katy, TX, Colette Theobald and husband, Mark, of Kountze, TX, Corey Touchet of Abbeville, LA, Brady Touchet of Abbeville, LA, and Scotty Touchet and wife Angel of Abbeville; grandchildren, Brody, Jeri, Alex, Kallie, Brooks, Jared, Kelsey, Lily, Drake, Samuel, Anna, Lucy, Jada, and Drew; great grandchildren, Averi, Perseus, Raistlin, Ezra, Alistair, Susie, Austin, and Hunter; twin sister, Earline Holt of Lake Charles; sister, Judy (John) Marchman of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Tommy (Linda) Touchet of Mouton Cove, LA; and Jerry Touchet of Abbeville, LA; and grand dogs whom he loved dearly, Chopper, Blue, Honey, Cooper, Susie, Nellie, Grizz, and Shockey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Marie Hebert Touchet; parents, Curley Joseph Touchet and Gladys Marie DeMarcay Touchet; paternal grandparents, Elie Touchet and Angela’ Frederick Touchet; maternal grandparents, Damas DeMarcay Jr. and Ermedesse Derouen DeMarcay; and brother-in-law, Richard Holt.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. God Bless Everyone! ET has left the building in his Blue Suit! Roger that!

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.