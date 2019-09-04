August 5, 1941 ~ August 30, 2019

ABBEVILLE — funeral services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Earl Joseph Frederick, 78, who died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center.

Earl is survived by his wife of 56 years Marjorie Touchet Frederick; sons, Randy Frederick, Earl “Bubba” Frederick, Jr. (Marlene), and Flynn Frederick (Vickie); daughters, Enith Frederick (Norwood) and Martha Stelly (Toby); brothers, Collins “Pee-Wee” Frederick, Harris Frederick, Jr., Ronnie Frederick and Raymond Frederick; sisters, Ruth Connor and Vergie Peltier; fifteen grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harris Frederick, Sr. and the former Doris Becker; brothers, Michael Frederick and Donald Frederick; and a sister, Dorethia Hebert.

