November 28, 1922 ~ August 9, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 14, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Earl Warren Allain, 94, who died Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Eastridge Nursing Center.

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Earl went home to be with the Lord and Savior peacefully in is sleep. He was welcomed by his wife, Mary Landry Allain (Sweetheart) and his son, Joseph Michael Allain, MD (Dr. Joey) and Sweet Pea.

He was born in New Orleans, LA to Maxime Allain Sr. and Josephine Eschmann, in 1922. He joined his brothers Max, Jr. and Joseph.

While unable to servie as part of the Greatest Generation, he worked in the shipyards helping to build Liberty Ships. He went to SLI and LSU, where he graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

He went to work for Texaco in 1946 in Henry, LA. While living in Abbeville he met the love of his earthly life, Mary. They were blessed with one child, Joey. Both proceeded him to heaven. He worked several years for Diamond Crystal at Jefferson Island before opening Checo Chemical and Supply Co. After he retired he and Mary spent time making pilgrimages to Holy Sites. A life well lived.

Earl was a Sigma Chi, a member of the 3rd Order of the Carmelites and an active member of the church.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Mrs. Marie Landry of Baton Rouge, LA and Mrs. Jacquelin Allain of Palo Alto, CA; De-nephew, Kim (Kimberly) Allain of Abbeville, LA and the Denieces, Angelle (Jimmy) Baldino, Karen (Charlie) Bybee, Krystal (George) Hernandez and Darlene (Paco) Arechiga all of Austin, TX. He was Great Uncle to 32.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed St. Mary Magdalen Church, 300 Pere Megret. on Monday, August 14, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services with a rosary being prayed at 9:15 AM.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eastridge Assisted Living Suites and Eastridge Nursing Center for the care he received over the years. You folks are wonderful!

In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Christian Service Center in Abbeville, LA

