Earline B. Bertrand

October 6, 1936 ~ January 28, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Earline Marie Bertrand, 82, who departed this earth at 9:45 AM on the bright, sunny Monday morning, January 28, 2019. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of the last 64 years, Doris J. Bertrand; and her daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Steven Savant of Lafayette. Earline is also survived by her oldest sister, Joyce Faulk of Kaplan. Other survivors include nieces and nephews; Ronnie and Babette Dauterive Broussard and their children, Nicholas and Kathryn; Cindy Gillard Guidry and her husband, Steve of Lake Charles and a great niece, Aimee Gillard of Tucson, Arizona; Janet Faulk Broussard and her children, Shyla McDaniel and Resha Broussard of Kaplan; Frances Faulk Garner and her daughter, Lisa Price and her family, and her brother, Robert Faulk all of DeRidder.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Lovenia Dartez Broussard; her brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Eula Broussard of New Iberia; her sister and brother-in-law, Aimee Broussard and Ray Gillard of Lake Charles; her brother-in-law, Mahlen Faulk; her parents-in-law, Edras and Emma Nunez Bertrand; and her sister-in-law and her husband, Gladys Bertrand and Junior (Xavier) Faulk, Jr. of DeRidder and their daughter, Emily.

A graduate of the Kaplan High Class of 1954, Earline spent her professional life working as a licensed insurance agent and secretary with over 57 years of service at the Dennis Simon Insurance Agency of Kaplan alongside her dear friend Lynn Simon Toups. Retiring in 2014, Earline spent her time gardening, baking, cooking and caring for her family. Many of Earline’s friends and family benefitted from Bert rand Earline’s bountiful vegetable gardens.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM by the Men’s Rosary Group of New Iberia; Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 12:40 PM when the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Bertrand family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.