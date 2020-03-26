January 23, 1934 ~ March 25, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Private graveside services were held honoring the life of Earline Cormier Monteaux, 86, who died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence

Earline is survived by her four children, Lonnie Monteaux and his wife Michelle of Kaplan, Gene Monteaux, Jr. and his wife Kari of Kaplan, Jeanette Breaux and special friend Mitch of Abbeville, and Glenn Monteaux and his wife Kim of Loreauville; seven grandchildren, Brian Monteaux, Jereme Monteaux, Jay Anthony Monteaux, Brittany Gary, Bryce Monteaux, Lacey Hitter, and Kylie Monteaux; and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene J. Monteaux, Sr.; parents, Odea Cormier and the former Ozia Touchet; and brothers, Raymond Cormier, Oris Cormier, Oray Cormier, and Allen Cormier.

