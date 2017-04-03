November 3, 1933 ~ April 2, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Earline Marie Dore, 83, who died Sunday, April 2, 2017 at her residence.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Broussard and his companion Lynn; daughters, Cathy Henderson, Darlene Loftin and Cindy Quebedeaux and her companion Jeffery; grandchildren, Tanner Broussard, Jordan Broussard, Travis Loftin, Monique Loftin, Daniel Quebedeaux, Treva Guy, Raina Henderson, Vicki Moore, Johnny Lassiter, Amber Lassiter, Mariah Lassiter, Kacie Landry, Blake Landry and Zack Overstreet; and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oleus Dore and the former Lucy Bourque; brother, Ban Delahoussaye; sisters, Blondie Delahoussaye, Lucy Nell Michaud and Lucille Richard; and son-in-law, Vic Henderson.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice and Brittany Clostio for the care and support they provided in their time of need.

