ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Edia Gerard Romero, age 95, at 3:30 pm on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Msgr. Robert Romero officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery in Abbeville.

Visitation will take place on Thursday from 9:30 am until 3:00 pm at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre with a Rosary at 11:00 am.

A native of Youngsville and resident of Erath, Mrs. Romero passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Camelot of Broussard.

Mrs. Romero enjoyed sewing, jigsaw puzzles and spending time working in her flower beds. She will be missed dearly by her family and will live on forever in their hearts.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Gail Romero of Broussard; nine grandchildren, Sharon Morvant and husband Leon; Kevin Delino and wife Liz; Maury Delino and wife Wendy; Melvin Labit; Stacey Delino and significant other Pam Liversat; Brady Labit; Todd Labit and wife Toni; Thomas Bradshaw Delino and wife Tanya and Bonnie Romero Richard; seventeen great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Romero, Sr.; second husband, Dudley Romero; one son, Eugene Romero, Jr.; one grandson, Eugne “Buzz” Romero, III; one daughter; Charmaine Romero; her parents, Serville and Olivia Hebert Gerard; two brothers, Rene Gerard and Antoine Gerard and four sisters, Ann R. Romero, Noon Frederick, Clelie Trahan and Gladys Delahoussaye.

Pallbearers will be Melvin Labit, Brady Labit, Todd Labit,Maury Delino, Irby Delahoussaye, Thomas Delino and Jacob Labit.

