A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Edith LeBlanc, 92, who passed away on June 17, 2020.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Edith, a resident of Abbeville, was the daughter of the late Davey Duhon and the former Jenita Trahan.

She was a 1949 graduate of Southwest Louisiana Institute and worked at Young Eye Clinic in Abbeville for 60 years, retiring in her mid-eighties.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynn LeBlanc Guillory and her husband Gibson and Janice LeBlanc Ayo her husband Danny; grandchildren, David Ayo and his wife Penny and Danielle Ayo Trahan and her husband Dustin; and great-grandchildren, Bayli Neveu, Chloe Neveu, Lillian Ayo, Finley Vinson, and Fletcher Trahan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Joseph LeBlanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 8:00 am until time of service.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Eastridge Senior Living Suites and Claudia LeMaire for their care and compassion for Edith.

Personal condolences may be sent to the LeBlanc family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.