1925 - 2018

Edith Marie Hebert Granger, age 93, passed away surrounded by family in the comfort of her home in Erath on Thursday December 13th..

Edith was born on August 5, 1925, in Perry, Louisiana, one of seven children. After a brief courtship at 18 years old, she married Willis Granger at St. John’s Catholic Church in Henry, Louisiana. Willis went off to the war and served in the Navy while Edith and her infant son Harris lived in Prairie Gregg.

After Willis returned from the war, the couple had 11 children over the years, some of which was lived on farms as sharecroppers for landowners in the Prairie Gregg area. Life was not easy for most people in the area, but Edith persevered. When her husband took a job with Jefferson Island Salt Company, the family moved to Erath which would be become their home. Edith was a daily and common sight, as a little old lady walking the streets of Erath early in the morning, assuring herself good health as the best chance of living longer to enjoy her family.

Together for 75 years, Edith and Willis established a legacy of hard work, strong commitment, and unwavering love for their 11 children, 27 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.

As Edith’s children moved to all areas of the country and abroad, the opportunities to travel was something she truly enjoyed. Paris, London, Australia, South America, were some of the trips she enjoyed with her husband and children. Her love for music and Van Morrison brought her to Las Vegas recently as a gift from her children. She didn’t miss a beat.

Edith enjoyed working in her beautiful flower garden, bird-watching, cooking good Cajun food, music, and walking. Her greatest love was being with her family.

She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

Edith was predeceased by her parents, Clemay and Adonia Hebert, her oldest child, Harris Granger, and her grandchild, Jeremy. She is survived by her husband, Willis Granger, and her children: Weldon Granger; Leona Garmendia; Janice Granger and Charley Byford; Neil Granger and wife, Cindy; Tommy Granger and wife, Arlene; Lottie De La Garza and husband, Michael; Joey Granger and wife, Linda; Patrick Granger and wife, Vanessa; Billy Granger and wife, Natalie; and Tammy Connor and husband, Jason. Edith is also survived by her 27 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Concepts of Care Home Health and Lourdes Hospice, especially Lori Duke, Sue Picard, Angie Broussard, Deborah Rodosta, and Ken David. The family is also thankful for the compassionate care that was provided by Monica Harrington, Melinda Theriot, Tammy Comeaux, and Cindy Guidry. Our special thanks to our sister Tammy Conner who made their care so personal and loving.

Friends and family are cordially invited to a visitation from 2pm to 9pm on Friday, and 8:30 to 10am on Saturday morning at David’s Funeral Home, 2600 Charity, Abbeville, Louisiana, 70510. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will commence at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

A funeral mass will be officiated by Father Andre Metrejean at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 700 South Broadway, Erath, Louisiana, 70533, on Saturday the 15th @ 11 a.m.

Pallbearers are grandsons Ashley Granger, John Granger, Enrique Garmendia, Chuck Keller, Benjamin Granger, Ryan Granger, Jonathan Granger, Brant Granger, and Gabriel Connor.