March 2, 1952 ~ September 17, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11: 00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville, LA 70510 for Edith Petry Milton, 66, who passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 surrounded by family and friends. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Abbeville, LA., Father Michael Richard, will be the celebrant. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home, Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles Street on Saturday September 29 from 8:00AM - 10:45AM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

Mrs. Milton was retired from the Vermilion Parish School System.

She leaves in God' s care, her husband, Jerell Christopher; three children, Christopher Fauntleroy, Sr. (Jacqueline), Barak Milton, and Destiny Milton; fifteen grandchildren, Casiopao Malveaux, Christopher Fauntleroy, Jr., Christian Fauntleroy, Ariyan Berotte, Quinton Marshall, Tyrinn Andrews, Trinity Readom, Logan Milton, Derrian Fauntleroy, Dakota Fauntleroy, Amori Milton, Khol Fauntleroy, Bailey Fauntleroy, Rhayne Fauntleroy, and Jayci Milton; three sisters, Patricia Petry, Mary Monroe (Calvin), and Stella Petry

Broussard (Kevin); one brother, Aaron Paul Petry, Sr; four godchildren, Virginia Simon, Eldridge Tony Petry, Timothy Campbell, Sr, and Randall Petry; one great grandchild Kyri Berotte; two step children, Laquita Pitman (Jerry), James Pitman; three step grandchildren, Justin, Jamarus, Tamara Lewis; two step great grandchildren, Josiah and Jaceon Lewis, and Lawan and Devyn Perro whom she loved as her own grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

She now joins in glory with her parents, Eldridge and Estelle Petry; granddaughter, JeMori Fauntleroy; one nephew, John A very Petry; godfather, Dalton Allen; aunts, uncles and other relatives.

