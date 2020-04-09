DELCAMBRE — PRIVATE GRAVESIDE will be held for Edmond Robert Broussard, Sr., age 99, at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Broussard passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Mr. Broussard served his country honorably in the Unites States Coast Guard. He was a shrimper prior to owning the Ice House in Delcambre for many years.

He enjoyed working with his horse “Bob Acre Doc”, a world champion cutting horse and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Robbie Broussard and wife Darlene of Delcambre; two daughter, Peggy Broussard of Delcambre and Bonnie Hebert and husband Kenneth of Henry; one brother, Herman Broussard and wife Leona of Delcambre; his sister in law, Nettie Broussard of Henry; four grandchildren, Craig Hebert and wife Wendy; Chuck Hebert and wife Jackie; Amy Schexnayder and Racheal Close and husband Doug; and nine great grandchildren, Gage Hebert, Hannah Hebert, Riley Hebert, Blake Hebert, Barrett Hebert, Caroline Close, Amelia Close, Kennedy Breaux and Addison Bodin.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eta LeBlanc Broussard; parents, Ignaces and Azema Migues Broussard, and three brothers, Jimmy Broussard, Kern Broussard and Wayne Broussard.

The family would like to thank his care takers, Verian Broussard and Rachelle Demette and the staff of Abbeville General Hospital for all of their wonderful support and care.

