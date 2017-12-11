August 2, 1934 ~ December 9, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Edna Joan Morris Schultz, 83, who died Saturday, December 9, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Cody Miller officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Buddy Braly, Donald Braly, Ronald Braly, Lane Schexneider, David Parrish and Mark Langlinais. Honorary pallbearer will be William Braly.

Edna is survived by her husband, Loison J. Vincent, Jr.; daughter, Gladys Bumgarden and her husband Ronnie; step children, Daleen Vincent, Darla Comeaux and her husband Steven, and Mandy Vincent and husband James LeBlanc; grandchildren, Cherida Parrish and her husband David, Shelly Schexneider and her husband Lane, Ronald Braly, William Braly and his wife Marlene, Donald Braly and his wife Raven Brasseaux, Buddy Braly and his wife Wanda LeBlanc, Kelby Henry, Christian Theriot, Courtney Theriot, Samuel Theriot, Luke Theriot, Austin Landy, and Matthew LeBlanc; numerous great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; brothers, Earl Dean Morris and Donald Ray Morris; and sisters, Margaret Wooley and Mary Frances Flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo Morris and the former Mildred France; brothers, Sonny Morris and Donny Morris; and sisters, Dorothy Morris, Betty Jean Alanis, and Patricia Morris.

