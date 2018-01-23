DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Edna Saunier White at 1:30 pm Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Gilbert Dutel will be the celebrant. Mrs. White will be laid to rest privately at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 am until 1:30 pm, with the Rosary being recited at 12:00 pm.

Edna was born February 18, 1953 in Erath to Melby Comeaux Saunier and the late Bruno Saunier, Jr. and passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at her residence.

Edna was a homemaker who devoted her life to the care of her family. Her proudest accomplishments were the beautiful marriage she shared with her husband Richard, and raising her daughters. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Some of her pastimes were reading, sewing, cooking for family and friends, and caring for her three fur-babies. Edna will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind heart, and leaves a legacy of love that will live forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband and best friend of 47 years, Richard H. White; her daughters, Jody White DeRouen and husband Gary, and Melissa White; seven grandchildren, Stephan White, Sierra DeRouen, Payton LeBlanc, Dillon DeRouen, Averi LeBlanc, Jolie DeRouen and Eli LeBlanc; a great granddaughter, Hollyn White, and another great grandchild, Reece, expected in April; her mother, Melby Comeaux Saunier; and her sisters and brothers, Patsy Suire and husband Randal, Maggie Miguez and husband Glen, Gregory Saunier, Scott Saunier and wife Cimi and Andy Saunier and wife Maria.

Edna was preceded in death by her father, Bruno Saunier, Jr. and her grandson, Devon Paul LeBlanc.

Serving as pallbearers are Gregory, Scott and Andy Saunier, Stephan White, Dillon DeRouen, Eli LeBlanc and Glen and Max Miguez.

To view the online obituary and video tribute, and to share condolences and memories please visit Mrs. White's memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

