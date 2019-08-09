February 9, 1933 ~ August 3, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Edward Joseph Hebert, 86, who died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. He will be laid to rest at Nunez Baptist Cemetery with Chaplin Mark Broussard officiating the services.

Edward Joseph Hebert was a resident of Abbeville most of his adult life. He served in the Navy for 4 years during the Korean War. He worked in the oilfield a good part of his adult life and retired at age of 62.

He lived his way… His favorite saying was “My way or the Highway.” … He was a tough father and a tougher Boss. He will be remembered by many as the Tough man he was. He lived life his way and he died his way. Rest in Peace and quiet serenity now.

He loved his wife, Joyce of 60 years plus and loved all his kids… all and each in his own way. He loved his grandkids and all his great grandkids. They are his legacy that will carry on his memory.

Edward is survived by his 5 children, Patricia Morlene Hebert Jordan married to Jay Jordan of Mississippi, Charles Edward Hebert married to Debora B Hebert of Zwolle, LA, Joycyln Hebert of Houma, Melinda Frederick married to Nolan Frederick of Willis, TX, and Corey Todd Hebert married to Pam Hebert of Alabama; ten grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Darby Hebert; father, Saul Hebert; mother, Alzina Desormeaux Hebert; brothers, Leo Hebert, Harold Hebert and Jimmy Hebert; and sister, Marlyn Hebert Darby.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of services.

In Lieu of flowers, monetary donations to can be made in Edward J. Hebert’s memory to Lamm Family Care Hospice, 1708 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley LA 70526.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.