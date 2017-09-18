ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Edward L. Reed, 87, will be held Wednesday September 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM in David Funeral Home, with Francis Plaisance of Abbeville Church of Christ Officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday September 19, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM, and will continue Wednesday September 20, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in the LeBleu Cemetery in Fenton La.

Survivors include his companion Willie Primeaux; the mother of his children Roberta Lou Payne Reed; children Guy Lee Reed, Kimberly Reed Shriner, and Todd Reed. His sister Grace Reed Moore; and brother Fabian Reed Jr.; grandchildren Christopher Blake Hargroder, Bryan Jennings Reed, Adam Bryce Reed, Brittney Celeste Reed, Jordan Leigh Reed, and Kristen Reed Shriner; great grandchildren Gabriella Hargroder, Dhane Hargroder, Madalynn Reed, and Regan Reed.

Mr. Edward was preceded in death by his parents Fabian Reed Sr. and Pauline Chason Reed; his siblings Edwin Reed, Mary Reed Vidrine, Mac Reed, James Reed, Edmund Reed, Adrian Dewey Reed, and John Reed.

Serving as pallbearers will be Blake Hargroder, Bryan Reed, Adam Reed, Kyle Reed, Kevin Landry, and Tim Boudoin.

Condolences may be sent to the Reed family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

