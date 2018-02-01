RAYNE — Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018 at a 2:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Edwin Coy Wyatt, 81, who died Wednesday January 31, 2018 at his residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Pastor Micah Collins, Pastor of Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, LA will conduct the funeral services.

Coy was a dedicated employee of Columbia Gulf Transmission Company for Thirty-seven years. After a brief retirement, he worked an additional eight years for Chet Mornson Contractors. Coy never met a stranger, enjoyed golf and Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium, and loved his family above all.

Survivors include wife, Estelle Zaunbrecher Wyatt of Rayne, daughter, Donna Wyatt Trahan of Youngsville, granddaughter, Allison Trahan Saltzman and husband Kevin of Crowley, grandson, Chris Trahan and wife Sarah of Baton Rouge, two great grandsons, Eli Saltzman and JonLuc Saltzman of Crowley, sister, Elaine Wyatt Gilbert of Rayne, two brothers, Wayne Wyatt and wife Gloria of Rayne, Huey Wyatt of Dallas, TX.

He was preceded in death by son in law, Peter Trahan, parents, Ivan Wyatt and Hattie Jeffers Wyatt, brother in law, Buddy Gilbert, sister in law, Sarah Wyatt.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Thursday February 1, 2018 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Friday February 2, 2018 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

