Effie Campbell LeBlanc

September 11, 1930 ~ April 20, 2018

Abbeville—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at St. James Church honoring the life of Effie LeBlanc, 87, who died Friday, April 20, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center.

She will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services.

Effie is survived by her son, Steve Bernard and his wife Debra of Abbeville; two sisters, Elva Jane Winch and her husband Wayne of Lafayette and Elsie Nunez.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edmond Bernard; second husband, Pervest LeBlanc; parents, Asa Campbell and the former Noemie Buford; son, James Dale Bernard; two brothers, Wilson J. Campbell and Percy J. Campbell; and a sister, Eula Mae Peebles.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eastridge Nursing Home, and also, Kristy with Lamm Hospice and her caregivers, Lisa Sagrera and Dee Sonnier for the care they provided to Effie in her time of need.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 23, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 2:30 PM when the procession departs for the church.

