A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Elaine Romain Vallot, at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Abbeville, officiated by Fr. Chester Arceneaux and Fr. Francois Sainte-Marie. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home, on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 8:30AM until time of service.

Elaine Romain Vallot passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at the age of 88 after a brief illness. A native of New Orleans, Elaine was born on February 25, 1930 to John Romain and Leda Levasseur Romain. After graduating in 1946 from St. Mary’s Academy in the French Quarter, she became a school teacher in Happy Jack, Louisiana. She was married to William D. Vallot, Sr. for 64 years, who preceded her in death one year ago.

Elaine was a devoted mother, housewife and servant in the church. She was a devout lifelong Catholic and faithful member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Abbeville for approximately 50 years where she served on the Ladies Altar Society and in other capacities. Elaine enjoyed traveling and was blessed to have done so abroad and domestically, as well as traveling the cruise lines. She and her husband were also avid fans of local Zydeco artists and spent years dancing and enjoying live performances throughout the area. Being a native of New Orleans, she treasured the many traditions and festivities that the city is known for and spent much time enjoying them with family. Elaine was a philanthropic person evident by the many charities she supported and, most recently, with the creation of a merit scholarship fund for underprivileged girls attending her alma mater, St. Mary’s Academy.

She is survived by two sons, William “Donny” Jr. (Lisa) and Monte (Patrice); three daughters, Patrice Vallot, Gisele Auzenne (Jerome) and Cecily Vallot; as well as a daughter-in-law, Elaine G. Vallot (Gerard). Elaine is also survived by two sisters, Beulah Benoit of California and Bertha Fronerberger (Owen) of New York. She had ten grandchildren, Ricardo Vallot, Morial Vallot (Nicole) , Tanisha G. Robins (George), Kyla Vallot, Jerome Auzenne Jr. (Quawntel), Ainsley Auzenne, Alexander, Austin and Andrew Vallot, and Devon Vallot-Williams; and six great grandchildren, Sariah, Lyric, Mykah, and Ellyan Robins, Cruz Auzenne and Michael Vallot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Leda Romain; her husband, William Vallot, Sr.; two brothers, Richard and John Jr. (Gezo); a sister, Joyce Tircuit; a son, Gerard; and a daughter-in-law, Norma.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville, 2600 Charity Street, (337) 893-3777 is in charge of the arrangements.