December 27, 1922 ~ November 23, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held Saturday, November 24, 2018 for Elda Bertrand Neveaux, age 95. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Fr. Louis Richard at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Mrs. Neveaux, known better as June, died peacefully at her residence on Friday November 23, 2018. She was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

Mrs. Neveaux was a lifelong resident of Abbeville. She was a parishioner of St. Theresa Catholic Church where in her younger years she was an active volunteer.

Although she and her late husband, Willis Neveaux did not have children of their own, June was a mother figure to her many nieces and nephews. They could always count on a cup of coffee, a glass of Kool-Aid and a cookie or two when they visited. One hardly ever left empty handed because she and Uncle Willis always grew more in their garden than they needed. Ever kind and generous, they always planted for the whole family’s needs, not just their own.

Living a long, fulfilling life, June was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Neveaux, and her parents, Semar Bertrand and Lezeda Trahan Bertrand. She also outlived her siblings, Walter Bertrand, Sr., Hilda B. Labry, Otto Bertrand and Roy Bertrand, Sr.

She was a faith-filled, hard working woman who loved her God and her family. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and all who worked for them. The care of the nurses, bathers and spiritual volunteers was so much appreciated. The family would also like to publicly thank the many caregivers who have helped to care for her these past 6 1/2 years. May God bless you all for your kindness and compassion.