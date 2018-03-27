July 20, 1924 ~ March 24, 2018

Abbeville—Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Eldes Antoine Bourque, 93, who died Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital.

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Eldes is survived by his sister, Velma Williams of Jeanerette; nieces, Diana Risher of Covington and Brenda Graham of Ripon, WI; great niece, Amy McCance; and godchild, Elmae Knighton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Vice Bourque; parents, Etienne Bourque and the former Marie Broussard; infant son, Larry Bourque; and a brother Jean D. Bourque.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, March 26, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

