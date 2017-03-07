March 6, 2017 ~ March 6, 2017

DELCAMBRE — Graveside services will be held at 9:00 AM on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery honoring the life of Elijah James Johnson who died Monday, March 6, 2017 at Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Jessica Ann Richardson; father, Tekoah Wayne Dante’ Johnson; maternal grandparents, Julia Evans and Allen Richardson II; paternal grandfather, James Johnson; aunts, Allison Richardson and Franchesca Regalado; uncles, Noah Richardson and Demond Charles Johnson; great aunt, Lorraine Dyson; and great uncle, Walter Paul Lessin.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Shirley Lessin.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.