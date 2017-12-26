December 9, 1927 ~ December 24, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at an 11:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Church honoring the life of Elizabeth “Betty” S. Couvillon, 90, who died at Vermilion Health Care Center on Sunday, December 24, 2017. She will be laid to rest in Kaplan Cemetery. Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ will conduct the services. Music will be provided by Julia Boudreaux on the organ, and Jennifer Melancon will sing.

Mrs. Couvillon was born December 9, 1927, in Cossinade and graduated from Kaplan High School in 1945. She later obtained a degree in Science Education in 1984 and taught for a brief time.

She is survived by her four sons: Leighton Couvillon and his wife, Audrey of Humble, Texas; Julian Couvillon and his wife Susan, of Abbeville; Raoul Couvillon of Houston, Texas; and Gerard Couvillon of Kaplan. She is also survived by her siblings: Marian Turnage of Kaplan; Donald Simon, Ph.D., of Lafayette; Roland Simon, Ph.D., of Lafayette; and Norma Vincent and her husband, Lyman of Kaplan. Other surviving family members are her grandchildren, Nicholas Couvillon, Dr. Joshua Couvillon, Anya Lake and her great-granddaughters, Kairi Lake and Autumn Lake. Further survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harold Couvillon; her parents, Lovelace Simon and Anna Simon; her brother, Lloyd “Johnny” Simon; her brother-in-law, Earl “Brother” Turnage; her sisters-in-law, Hilda Simon and Betty V. Simon; and her nephews, Edward Turnage and Earl “Pudgy” Turnage, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Mike Couvillon, Joey Couvillon, Roger Vincent, Drew Turnage, Nicholas Couvillon, and Dr. Joshua Couvillon. Gift bearers will be Melissa and Patrick Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home, 300 Eleazar Avenue, Kaplan, on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 P.M. and from 8:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 27, 2017 until the funeral procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276.