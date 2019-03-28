December 28, 1952 ~ March 27, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Elizabeth Ann Fitch, 66, who died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Vermilion Health Care Center. Deacon William “Billy” Vincent will be officiating the services.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Samantha Lambert; son, Scott Detraz; four grandchildren, Mary Detraz, Scott Detraz, Jr., Kendall Lambert and Kayla Goodson; one great grandchildren, Zoey Benson (expecting her second great grandchild soon); and two sisters, Debbie Fitch and Mary Peltier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margis Fitch and the former Minnie Gilbert; brother, Randolph Michael Fitch; and numerous aunts and uncles.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

