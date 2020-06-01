Elizabeth Faye Dardeau

December 25, 1943 ~ June 1, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Elizabeth Faye Fontenot Dardeau, 76, who died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Eastridge Assisted Living Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, James L. Dardeau; two sons, Chris Dardeau and his wife Anne, and Paul Dardeau and his wife Michelle; two daughters, Michelle LaPorte and Denise Muller and her husband Rich; nine grandchildren, Lauren LaPorte Hebert and her husband Jake, Mark LaPorte and his wife Taylor, Jonathon Dardeau, Madeline Dardeau, Anna Dardeau, William Dardeau, John-Louis Muller, Elizabeth Muller, and Jake Muller; two great grandchildren, Andrew Hebert and Audrey Hebert; one sister, Wanda Buckley and her husband Mike; and one brother, Mike Fontenot and his wife Ellen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Fontenot and the former Mary Soileau; and son-in-law, Todd LaPorte.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

The Dardeau family would like to express their gratitude to Jacqueline “Renee” Taylor, Jasmine Taylor and all her caregivers for giving so much of their selves to provide the care and attention our mother needed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth Fontenot Dardeau’s memory to Vermilion Catholic High School, 425 Park Ave., Abbeville, LA 70510 or Mount Carmel Elementary, 405 Park Ave., Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.