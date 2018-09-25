ERATH – Funeral Services for Mrs. Ella Bertrand Hebert, 87, were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 24, 2018 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Erath with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

A native of Kaplan and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Hebert died at 12:11 PM on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Carpenter House.

She is survived by a son, Chris Hebert and his wife Alice Theriot of Meaux; two daughters, Jenny Falgout and her husband David of Erath and Vickie Broussard and her husband Thomas of The Woodlands, TX; eight grandchildren, Laurie Broussard Baus, Kevin Broussard, Crystal Hebert Ross, Tiffany Hebert Leadley, Joshua Hebert, Brooke Falgout Brown, Blair Falgout, Allie Falgout, Luke Abbott, and Tommy Theriot; and sixteen great grandchildren, Kate Baus, Drew Baus, Randi Baus, Ethan Broussard, Jacob Broussard, Jordan Desormeaux, Reese Thibeaux, Alex Hebert, Nolan Leadley, Kinley Hebert, Kholston Hebert, Khason Hebert, Aubrey Abbott, Brylee Brown, Averie Brown, and Olivia Schexnaider.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Jean Hebert; her father, Clerphe Bertrand; her mother, Rosema Simon; a grandson, Jonathan Hebert; and eight siblings.

Serving as pallbearers were members of her family and friends.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 handled the arrangements.