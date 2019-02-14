ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Ella Broussard Belanger will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park .

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:00AM until time of service with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Abbeville, Louisiana and resident of Erath, Ella Belanger passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 82. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

She began her career first as a mother and wife, lovingly raising her three children. Ella later decided to enrich the minds and lives of children by teaching for 20 years at both Henry High School and Broussard Middle School, where she held her students near and dear to her heart throughout all the years of her life. She served as both the girls’ basketball coach at Henry High School, as well as the Cheerleader sponsor at Broussard Middle School. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and involved with the Louisiana Girls State Program. Ella was also a member of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary and Catholic Daughters. Ella was an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother. After retirement, she spent time traveling with her older grandchildren on adventures they can only imagine recreating for their own children. In later years she enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting, dance, and cheer events. Ella loved reading, shopping, casino trips, desserts, coffee, lunches with her girlfriends, and frosty lemonades. The only thing fiercer than her tongue was her love for her family.

Ella leaves behind her true love, her husband of 62 years, Orris Belanger. She is also survived by daughter Denise Belanger Ford, sons Michael Belanger and his wife Ann, Scott Belanger and his wife Kallen; grandchildren Nicole Belanger, Tiffany Ford DuBois and her husband Richard, Cassandra Belanger Herr and her husband Richie, Erik Belanger, Leah Belanger; step-grandchildren Lacey Waddle, Quinten Didone; great-grandchildren Alexandra Granger, Averi Granger, Ahna Granger, Alivia Belanger; step great-grandchildren Sydney DuBois, Conner Waddle; numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Firmin and Elaine Broussard, and sisters Stella Elliot and Helen Lapointe

Serving during mass will be Averi Granger as Altar Server. Alexandra Granger, Leah Belanger, Ahna Granger and Alivia Belanger will serve as gift bearers. Nicole Belanger and Tiffany Ford DuBois will serve as the readers.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Belanger, Scott Belanger, Erik Belanger and members of the Marine Corps League.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Eastridge Nursing Home and Hospice of Acadiana for all their support in taking great care of Ella.

