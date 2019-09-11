Article Image Alt Text

March 7, 1927 ~ September 9, 2019

A memorial service will be held at later date honoring the life of Ella Mae Primeaux Frith, 92, who died Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence.
She is survived by her three sons, Donald Frith and his wife Floella, Kenneth Frith and his wife Paulette, and Steve Frith; daughter, Kathy Breaux; three grandchildren, Michael Frith, Grethchen Lajaunie and Dr. Amber Poirot; two great grandchildren, Oscar Frith and Alex Frith; brother, Elwood “Sam” Primeaux; two sisters, Verna Prather and Dianna Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Frith; parents, Mines Primeaux and the former Enola Duhon; and brothers, Lines Primeaux and Pervis Primeaux.
