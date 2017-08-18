ABBEVILLE — Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2:00PM at St. Mary Congregational Church for Ella Ruth Sneed.

Interment will be held at Hill Rudd Cemetery following the funeral.

On August 10, 2017 God sent his angles to prepare Ella Ruth for her heavenly home. On Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 2:05AM Ella answered her Master’s call.

Ella Ruth was born on July 15, 1933 to the late Rosa Lee Campbell and Walter Sneed, Sr. She was a member of St. Mary Congregational Church. Ella was a graduate of Herod High School and she attended the University of Southwest Louisiana (USL).

Ella leaves to mourn yet cherish her memories her ten children; Sherryl Green, Anitra G. Morris, Patrice Green, De’Edria (Harry) Boudreaux, Samuel Green, Dwayne (Keshia) Green, Howard Sneed all of Abbeville, LA., Dawn L. Campbell of Port Arthur, TX., Kathy Green and Troy (Tamika) Sneed both of Houston, TX., one sister; Dorothy (LJ) Bessard of Concord, CA., on brother; Raymond (Mary) Sneed of Abbeville, LA., twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, one godchild; Tasha Livingston, one special friend; Diana “Dotsie” Thibodeaux and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ella Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter; Terri Green-Robb, one grandson; Shodrick Green, one granddaughter; Tiffany Henderson, one great granddaughter; Jaz’Lyn Green, one sister; Rosa Bell Glover, one brother; Walter Sneed Jr., and three sons-in-law; Larmon J. Campbell, Joseph Morris, Sr., and Frederick Robb Sr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 8:00AM until time of service at 2:00PM at St. Mary Congregational Church.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.