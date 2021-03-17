January 22, 1947 ~ March 13, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Ellen Gail Broussard, 74, who died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Eastridge Nursing Center.

She is survived by her son, Greg Gaspard and his wife, Wendy of Austin, TX; step-children, Ann Nerren of Erath, Darlene Menard "Sissy" and husband, Terran "Peto" of Erath, and Dave Broussard and his wife, Kellie of Broussard; grandson, Donovan Gaspard; and five step-grandchildren, Erica Racca, Trent Menard, Lexi Harrington, Jayden Broussard and Lauren Broussard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Broussard; and parents, Willis Bodin and the former Velta Ponville and son Robert "John" Gaspard, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Ellen’s name. If you smoke, stop now. Take care of one another the way she cared for others.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville.