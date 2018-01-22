Elmond Husband

July 17, 1923 ~ January 19, 2018

Elmond Haskel “Papa” Husband was called to his Heavenly home on January 19, 2018 at the age of 95. Never will you meet a greater man. He was loving and generous and kind and good. Though his passing has left our hearts broken, Papa created a legacy with his life that will live on.

Papa was born on July 17, 1922 in the small town of Raleigh, Mississippi. He was the third of six children born to Walter and Maggie Rogers Husband. School was not Papa’s favorite “subject” so once he graduated high school he went straight into the work force. In the late 1940’s his work took him (“on a dusty bus”) to Cajun Country and the virtually untouched waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There he began oil exploration- plotting coordinates on a map (no GPS in those days) and dropping markers where oil rigs would go. He surveyed hundreds of miles of gulf water and often said when he came to Louisiana there was only “one well in the gulf”. Papa’s legacy grew.

While in Cajun Country, he met a beautiful dark haired girl from Perry, Louisiana and married her on August 14, 1948 (“a Louisiana woman is hard to beat”). They had 11 children- 6 girls and 5 boys. He instilled values in his children; the values of hard work, honesty, and self respect. He believed in the value of a college education. He taught his daughters to be independent, free thinkers and his sons how to be good fathers. Papa’s legacy grew.

When changes came to the oil industry, Papa went to work in construction. He was a natural builder- building each home his family lived in with his own two hands. He could do it all- pour concrete, hang sheetrock, lay plumbing- he was a master builder. Today, all around Acadiana his handiwork stands as testament- Guaranty Bank, St. Thomas More High School, Kaplan High football stadium and many others. He ran crews and directed job sites with leadership rooted in the ethical principles of hard work, honesty, and respect. Papa’s legacy grew.

Papa’s love of the game of basketball later led him to coach boy’s basketball. He would say he “knew how to win games and that was evidenced by the many trophies he won because his coaching ability. But he didn’t just coach the game of basketball, he taught character and equal treatment of others. He inspired and motivated through the same values he lived by- hard work, honesty, and respect. Later, he went on to organize the first girls biddy basketball team in Vermilion parish. He would later go on to coach girls biddy basketball for many years. Papa’s legacy grew.

Papa never valued material things. He was humble in his lifestyle but he was a great collector of things other people didn’t want (also known as junk to some people). He saw the value in things other people didn’t want and wanted to preserve things that other easily threw away. This applied to people too. He fought for the underdog and believed in people that no one else did (“Show em what you can do Bo”. He demanded respect of others and didn’t allow disrespect in his presence whether on the basketball court or his construction crews. He valued people and cared about the human spirit. He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone he encountered. He especially valued children and took the time to listen and teach. He was a natural teacher of all things. His knowledge was vast and his wisdom great and he shared what he knew with so many. Papa’s legacy grew.

Papa will be remembered for his love of family. He especially loved the holidays when everyone was together. He will also be remembered for his fondness of Coca-Cola, cake mixes, and Fudge Rounds which he generously shared with all who visited. He will be remembered as hard working, kind, generous and gentle. He had a wonderful abundant life and he will be missed greatly. Comfort comes in knowing that one day we will be reunited with him. Until then we cherish the wonderful legacy he created.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Dorethea Ann Hartner Husband, his ten children Joseph Timothy Husband, Elizabeth Kay Husband Scalisi and her husband Martin, Mary Faye Husband Witt and her husband Jack, Thomas Paul Husband and his wife Andrea, Teresa Marie Husband Nugent, William Jude Husband and his wife Holly, Henry Hartner Husband, Patrick Rogers Husband and his wife Denise, Melissa Maria Husband-LeBlanc and her husband Jude, Madeline Sara Husband-Ardoin and her husband Michael. Twenty one grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren and one sister Nancy Husband Wood.

He is preceded in death by his eldest daughter Debra Ann Husband Kite, his son-in-law Anthony Dean Nugent, his brothers Hereld Husband, Curtis Husband, and Dee Husband and his sister Elsa Husband Parent.

A rosary will be said Monday at 7 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville.

Services will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 4:00 to 10:00 pm at Vincent’s Funeral Home in Abbeville and will resume on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 8:00 am until the service at 2:00 pm and burial following at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Abbeville, Louisiana.