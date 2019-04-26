ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Elmonia “Mona” Matthews-Joiner is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church – 300 South Lamar Street. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Elmonia Joiner (94) passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She leaves to cherish her loving and sweet memories her son, Roger (Daniel St. Patrick) Joiner; two daughters, Betty Joiner (Paul Skipper), Mercides Joiner-Dexter; sister, Bessie Matthews-Williams; an uncle, Floyd Campbell; 20 grandchildren: Varanise, Carol, Gene (Coretta), Kizzy, Breshel Williams, Joseph and Darryl Zeno, Lolita Guidry, Betty (Darren), Derrick, Randy and Elmonia Demuchest, Anthony, Jacqueline, Keith, Daffiny (Lionel), Timothy Peters, Rogers III and Derrick Joiner; 51 Great-grandchildren and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews family and friends.

Elmonia was preceded in death by her parents, Isaiah and Luna Matthews; husband, Rogers Joiner, Sr.; daughter, Barbara Joiner Williams; two sisters, Gracie Mae Hardy and Rose Byrd; son-in-law, John Paul Dexter; granddaughter, Carol Williams, and grandson, Phurmul Skipper, and two great-great-grandchildren, Maleek Amir and Rhiley Koryn Lewis.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

