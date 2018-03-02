February 25, 1927 ~ February 23, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Eloise Chustz Broussard, 90, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 surrounded by family at her home.

Eloise was born on February 25, 1927 in Lakeland, LA. She was the daughter of the late Merrick Chustz and Ameliza Clements Chustz.

A resident of Abbeville most of her life. Eloise attended and graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1947. Now known as ULL. She then worked for and retired from social services after 30 years. Upon retiring Eloise loved to tend to her flowers and watch the hummingbirds. She travelled all over the country, and loved to include her grandchildren. Eloise also loved books and she shared that love of reading with her family.

We were definitely lucky to have such a strong, intelligent, beautiful person to guide us through life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Now rest sweet hummingbird, and find peace among the flowers, autumn leaves, and sunshine. We will love you always.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Norris J. Broussard; sons, Merrick Broussard and Steven Broussard; granddaughters, Holly Broussard and Heidi Gracy; brother, Charles Chustz of Lakeland, LA; eight great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Roy, Preston and Henry Chustz; and two grandsons, Steven P. Broussard and Brett Broussard.

